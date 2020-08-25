SC adjourns hearing in 2009 Prashant Bhushan contempt case to September 10

Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday (August 25) referred the 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan to another bench observing that it is not only question of punishment but also faith in the SC that required detailed hearing. The SC bench said let the matter be listed on September 10 before an appropriate bench by the Chief Justice.

During the hearing, a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra told advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing Bhushan, that he must ponder that people approach the court to seek relief and when that faith should not be shaken.

"I am short of time. I am demitting office," said Justice Mishra who is scheduled to retire on September 2.

During the hearing, the SC bench also said that in addition to the Attorney General, the assistance of some amicus is also required in this case.

Dhavan urged the SC to issue notice to the Attorney General. "Let us leave this to an appropriate bench," Justice Mishra noted.

The contempt case is in connection with comments made by Bhushan on the judiciary during an interview to the Tehelka magazine in 2009.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for journalist Tarun Tejpal, who was the owner of Tehelka magazine in 2009, and said before the SC bench that people come to court for justice and relief. "We will come and go but the institution exists forever. We must protect the integrity of the institution," submitted Sibal.