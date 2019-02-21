SC agrees to hear plea seeking review of its verdict in Rafale case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to conduct hearing on a plea seeking review of its verdict in the high-profile Rafale case.

Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan had moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking initiation of perjury proceedings against central government officials for allegedly giving "false or misleading" information in a sealed cover in the case.

The Centre's decision to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault became a controversial political issue, with the main opposition party Congress levelling allegations of corruption, impropriety and picking Anil Ambani`s Reliance Defence for the deal, and the ruling dispensation defending the move.

In December 2018, the Supreme Court rejected all petitions seeking an investigation into the Rafale fighter jet deal stating that there was no evidence of wrongdoing. The top court also that there turned down the request for special investigation team (SIT) to probe the deal.

“The verdict cannot be based on the belief of some people,” said the SC Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Meanwhile, the Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eric Trappier on Wednesday asserted that there's "no scandal" in the 36 Rafale fighter aircraft deal.

"There is no scandal in the Rafale deal. We are going to deliver 36 aircraft. If the Government of India wants more aircraft, we will be pleased to deliver," he said.

With PTI inputs