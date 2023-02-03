topStoriesenglish2569202
DELHI MAYOR ELECTIONS

SC Allows AAP's Mayoral Candidate Shelly Oberoi To Withdraw Plea for Time-Bound Election

Oberoi in her plea has sought directions for the elections to take place in a time-bound manner and to ensure that the nominated members are not allowed to vote.
 

Feb 03, 2023

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed Aam Aadmi Party`s mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi to withdraw her plea demanding the mayor post-election be conducted in a time-bound manner. Oberoi withdrew her plea after a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the MCD election is slated to be held on February 6. The Delhi mayor election was stalled on January 24 as the House was adjourned indefinitely by the LG-appointed presiding officer following a ruckus by some councilors.

The AAP has been accusing the BJP of running away from holding the election for the post of Mayor. The Leader of the House Mukesh Goel and mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi approached the top court to allow the mayoral elections to be conducted in a time-bound manner, AAP said on Thursday.

The AAP won 134 of the 250 wards in the MCD polls held in December last year. The BJP managed to win 104 wards. Oberoi in her plea has sought directions for the elections to take place in a time-bound manner and to ensure that the nominated members are not allowed to vote.
 

