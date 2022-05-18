हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh polls

SC allows OBC quota in MP local body polls, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls it a 'historic day'

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar also directed the Madhya Pradesh election commission to notify election local body elections in one week.

SC allows OBC quota in MP local body polls, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls it a &#039;historic day&#039;
File photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday (May 18, 2022) gave the nod for Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation in the local body elections in Madhya Pradesh. A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar accepted the OBC commission report and allowed OBC reservation in the Madhya Pradesh local body elections. The Court also directed the Madhya Pradesh election commission to notify election local body elections in one week.

Reacting to the decision, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called it a "historic day". 

"It's a historic day. I thank SC," he SAID.

Earlier on May 10, the Supreme Court had directed the Madhya Pradesh SEC to commence the poll programme for over 23,000 local bodies and issue a notification within two weeks. The top court had made it clear that until the state government completes the triple test formality, no reservation for the OBCs can be provisioned.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government on Tuesday then submitted the second report of the OBC Commission during the hearing on its plea for modification of the May 10 order. The state government contended that the OBC Commission`s report is in relation to the percentage of local body-wise reservation and argued that the court should rely on this report. 

The government has reportedly presented the 2011 population figures for giving OBC reservation. According to this, the total number of OBCs is reported to be 51 per cent of the population. The government believes that if OBCs get reservations on this basis, then justice will be done to them. After hearing all the parties, the apex court had fixed the matter for Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Madhya Pradesh pollsOther Backward ClassesOBCOBC ReservationSupreme CourtShivraj Singh Chouhan
Next
Story

Gujarat: Congress MP hits out at Hardik Patel after he quits party, says ‘words written by BJP’

Must Watch

PT18M56S

Gyanvapi Update : Hearing in Gyanvapi case will not be held today due to lawyer's strike