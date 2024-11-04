SC Calls Out Delhi Authorities Over Weak Enforcement Of Firecracker Ban, Suggests Stricter Measures

The Supreme Court on Monday took a strong stance on the flouting of the firecracker ban in Delhi during Diwali, questioning both the AAP government and the Delhi police over their inability to enforce the restriction. In light of the severe air pollution engulfing the national capital, the apex court emphasized the need for stricter action to ensure the ban is respected in the future. “Some strict action, such as sealing of premises, is needed against those violating the firecracker ban in Delhi,” the court stated, highlighting the importance of preventing a repeat of the pollution crisis.

The court also suggested a long-term solution to the problem, asking the Delhi government to consider implementing a perpetual ban on firecrackers, instead of restricting the prohibition to festival periods.

“We need to do something so that court orders on firecrackers ban are not violated during Diwali next year,” the court asserted, directing the Delhi government and the police commissioner to respond within a week on the steps taken to enforce the ban.

This suggestion comes after a blanket of grey smog settled over the city following Diwali, with the air quality index (AQI) slipping into the ‘severe’ category on November 1. In certain areas, levels of particulate matter surged to seven times the World Health Organization’s recommended safety limit, exacerbating Delhi’s annual pollution crisis.

A report from the Centre for Science and Environment noted a rise in farm fires in neighboring states during the Diwali period, prompting the court to seek responses from Punjab and Haryana on their actions to curb stubble burning, which contributes to Delhi’s smog. The combination of farm fires, cooler temperatures, and Diwali celebrations has turned post-October into a period of intensified air pollution in Delhi, causing health concerns for residents.

The Supreme Court has directed the Delhi government, police, and neighboring states to submit their responses within a week, with a follow-up hearing scheduled for November 14. The court’s intervention signals a push for immediate and long-term solutions to tackle the persistent pollution crisis in the capital, which has become an annual challenge impacting millions of residents.