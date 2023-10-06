SC Cracks Down On Distribution Of Freebies During Polls; Seeks Replies from Centre, States And ECI
Supreme Court has sent a notice to the Central Government, Madhya Pradesh Govt, Rajasthan Govt and Election Commission of India on a PIL that alleges the misuse of public money for distributing cash and other freebies.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sent a notice to the Central Government, Madhya Pradesh Government, Rajasthan Government and Election Commission of India on a PIL that alleges the misuse of public money for distributing cash and other freebies. The Supreme Court has given four weeks’ time to the Centre, States and poll panel to file their responses.
