SC denies permission to carry out Muharram procession across nation

The Supreme Court on Thursday denied permission for carrying out Muharram procession across the country and asked the petitioner to move before the Allahabad High Court with his plea.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said it would lead to chaos and targeting of a particular community. It heard the matter through video conferencing.

The apex court said how can it pass a general order for the whole country. "We cannot pass general orders. It is not possible to give general directions. It will create chaos and a particular community will be targeted for spreading COVID-19," said the apex court. It added, "We will not pass orders that could risk the health of so many people. You go to the high court."

It also added, "You're asking for vague directions for the whole country for this community. Jagannath Puri case was one specific place where Rath was to go from point a to b. If it was one specific place we can assess the danger and passed orders."

The bench allowed the petitioner to withdraw the petition with the liberty to approach the high court with the limited prayer of holding a procession in Lucknow. The apex court was hearing a PIL was filed by Shia leader Syed Kalbe Jawad. The Supreme Court asked him to go to Allahabad High Court.