SC Directs Delhi-NCR States To Take Immediate Call On Stopping Physical Classes For All Till 12th

The Supreme Court on Monday directed states in the Delhi-NCR region to take an immediate call to stop all physical classes for students up to Class 12, considering the alarming levels of air pollution in the area.

An apex court bench including Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, reviewed a petition urging measures to tackle severe air pollution in Delhi and surrounding regions.

Flagging the delay in implementing the stricter restrictions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the capital region, the top court reprimanded the Delhi government. The bench directed to keep the restrictions under stage 4 intact even if AQI level falls below 450.

"We direct restrictions under stage 4 of GRAP to continue even if AQI level falls below 450," the bench said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to 486 on Monday, the highest of the season so far. The pollution level remained in the 'severe plus' category for the second consecutive day.