Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2821652https://zeenews.india.com/india/sc-directs-delhi-ncr-states-to-take-immediate-call-on-stopping-physical-classes-for-all-till-12th-2821652.html
NewsIndia
DELHI AIR POLLUTION

SC Directs Delhi-NCR States To Take Immediate Call On Stopping Physical Classes For All Till 12th

Supreme Court directed states in the Delhi-NCR region to take an immediate call to stop all physical classes for students up to Class 12.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 04:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SC Directs Delhi-NCR States To Take Immediate Call On Stopping Physical Classes For All Till 12th Anti-smog guns being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi. (PTI photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday directed states in the Delhi-NCR region to take an immediate call to stop all physical classes for students up to Class 12, considering the alarming levels of air pollution in the area.

An apex court bench including Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, reviewed a petition urging measures to tackle severe air pollution in Delhi and surrounding regions. 

Flagging the delay in implementing the stricter restrictions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the capital region, the top court reprimanded the Delhi government. The bench directed to keep the restrictions under stage 4 intact even if AQI level falls below 450. 

"We direct restrictions under stage 4 of GRAP to continue even if AQI level falls below 450," the bench said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to 486 on Monday, the highest of the season so far. The pollution level remained in the 'severe plus' category for the second consecutive day. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK