SC grants 15 more days to CBI for completing probe in Unnao rape survivor's accident case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted 15 more days to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete investigation in the accident case involving the Unnao rape survivor, her family members and lawyer. A bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose extended the time period for CBI investigation after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, sought more time on grounds that the statement of the survivor`s lawyer has not been recorded.

Live TV

The survivor`s lawyer Mahendra Singh is still unconscious and his statement is yet to be recorded, Mehta submitted before the bench. Earlier on September 6, the court had given an additional time of two weeks to the CBI to complete the probe in the accident case. The Unnao rape survivor, her two aunts and lawyer were seriously injured after a truck rammed into their vehicle on her way from Unnao to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh on July 28.

While her aunts succumbed to their injuries, the victim was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow and later shifted to Delhi AIIMS, for treatment. On Tuesday, a local court directed authorities to temporarily accommodate the woman`s family in the hostel of Jay Prakash Narayan (JPN) Trauma Centre of New Delhi`s AIIMS for the next seven days after the court was informed about the Unnao rape survivor being discharged from the hospital.

On September 11, a temporary court was set up at AIIMS on directions of the Delhi High court to record the woman`s statement. Earlier, a Delhi court had ordered the framing of charges against expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is the accused of raping the woman, a minor at the time of the crime in 2017. Senger is also accused in the road accident.Sengar was expelled by the BJP and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in the national capital.