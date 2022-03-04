SC hails govt for evacuating Indians from Ukraine, says ‘concerned about people's anxiety’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday heaped praise on the government for its efforts in evacuating hundreds of Indians safely from war-hit Ukraine. While appreciating the Centre’s sincere efforts, the top court said that it was “concerned about the anxiety of people.”

The top court took note of the Centre's submission that it has evacuated 17,000 stranded Indians from the conflict zone in Ukraine and that the efforts are on to evacuate more in the days to come.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana lauded the personal efforts undertaken by Attorney General K K Venugopal to ensure the evacuation of Bengaluru resident Fathima Ahana and several other medical students who were stranded near the Romania border in Ukraine.

A total of 17,000 stranded people has already been evacuated from the conflict zone in Ukraine, Venugopal told the bench, also comprising justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kolhi.

"We appreciate the efforts by the Centre. We are not saying anything on that. But we are also concerned," said the bench. The bench, however, said that "it's unfortunate that we have not learned from past mistakes and still resort to war. We don't have much say but there is anxiety about students."

The bench, hearing two petitions related to the evacuation of students and others from Ukraine, asked the Centre to consider setting up a helpdesk for the families of the stranded people.

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia contacted the petitioner student who was stranded at the Ukraine border & now has crossed over to Romania & will be brought back by a special flight to India tonight along with other persons by tonight.

The Supreme Court also directed the Attorney General to get instructions from the Centre about all the steps being taken to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine, the possibility of a helpline for parents etc.

