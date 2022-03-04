हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia-Ukraine war

SC hails govt for evacuating Indians from Ukraine, says ‘concerned about people's anxiety’

The top court took note of the Centre's submission that it has evacuated 17,000 stranded Indians from the conflict zone in Ukraine and that the efforts are on to evacuate more in the days to come.

SC hails govt for evacuating Indians from Ukraine, says ‘concerned about people&#039;s anxiety’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday heaped praise on the government for its efforts in evacuating hundreds of Indians safely from war-hit Ukraine. While appreciating the Centre’s sincere efforts, the top court said that it was “concerned about the anxiety of people.”

The top court took note of the Centre's submission that it has evacuated 17,000 stranded Indians from the conflict zone in Ukraine and that the efforts are on to evacuate more in the days to come.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana lauded the personal efforts undertaken by Attorney General K K Venugopal to ensure the evacuation of Bengaluru resident Fathima Ahana and several other medical students who were stranded near the Romania border in Ukraine.

A total of 17,000 stranded people has already been evacuated from the conflict zone in Ukraine, Venugopal told the bench, also comprising justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kolhi.

"We appreciate the efforts by the Centre. We are not saying anything on that. But we are also concerned," said the bench. The bench, however, said that "it's unfortunate that we have not learned from past mistakes and still resort to war. We don't have much say but there is anxiety about students."

 

 

The bench, hearing two petitions related to the evacuation of students and others from Ukraine, asked the Centre to consider setting up a helpdesk for the families of the stranded people. 

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia contacted the petitioner student who was stranded at the Ukraine border & now has crossed over to Romania & will be brought back by a special flight to India tonight along with other persons by tonight.

The Supreme Court also directed the Attorney General to get instructions from the Centre about all the steps being taken to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine, the possibility of a helpline for parents etc.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Russia-Ukraine warWorld war 3Supreme CourtIndiaOperation Gangaevacuation missionIAFVladimir Putin
Next
Story

Battle for UP: PM Narendra Modi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to hold roadshows in Varanasi today

Must Watch

PT13M21S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Update: Russian Army Enters Kyiv