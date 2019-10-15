SC likely to conclude hearing in Ayodhya case on October 16

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday indicated that October 16 (Wednesday) could be the last day of hearing in Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri masjid land dispute case. During Tuesday's hearing, the CJI said that on Wednesday, 45 minutes will be given to advocate CS Vaidyanathan to argue for Hindu parties and 1 hour will be given to Muslim parties on rejoinder. The CJI also said that 4 slots of 45 min each will be given to all other Hindu parties to complete their arguments.

Giving the time frame to the concerned parties, the SC said that the duration of hearing would be extended till 5pm on Wednesday to allow both the Hindu and Muslim parties to submit their final arguments. It is to be noted that the SC bench hearing the case also sat till 5pm on Tuesday (October 15).

The SC bench will reserve the judgment after the conclusion of arguments. It is expected that the bench, also comprising justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer would deliver the verdict by November 17 as the CJI Gogoi is set to retire on that date.

Earlier on Tuesday, the counsel for a Hindu party said that Mughal emperor Babur had committed a historical wrong by constructing a mosque at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya and the time has come to rectify this mistake. Senior advocate K Parasaran, appearing for Mahant Suresh Das, told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that there are 50-55 mosques in Ayodhya where Muslims can offer namaz but it is impossible for Hindus to change the birth place of Lord Ram.

Notably, fourteen appeals have been filed in the SC challenging the judgment passed by Allahabad High Court in 2010. In its judgment, the Allahabad HC had ruled that 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be divided equally among the three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.