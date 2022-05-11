SC order on sedition law is in context of govt's positive suggestions: BJP

New Delhi: With the Opposition targeting the Centre after the Supreme Court put on hold the application of sedition law, the BJP on Wednesday said that the top court order must be viewed in the context of the “overall positive suggestion” of the government that it wishes to examine the matter which has been "duly accepted" by the court.

Party spokesperson Nalin Kohli noted that the Narendra Modi government has so far removed over 1,500 archaic and obsolete laws and over 25,000 compliances to make citizens' lives easier.

In its significant order on the sedition law that has been under intense public scrutiny, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said there was a need to balance the interest of civil liberties and the interests of citizens with that of the State.

The bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, stayed all proceedings in sedition cases while directing the Centre and states to not register any fresh FIR invoking sedition charges until the sedition law is "under reconsideration".

The government in an earlier affidavit had said that it was willing to consider the issues involving the law. Referring to the affidavit, the BJP spokesperson said, "The Supreme Court order must be viewed with the overall positive suggestions of the government that it wishes to examine the matter. It has been duly accepted by the court."

Congress today hailed the Supreme Court's decision to put on hold the sedition law, saying a clear cut message has gone to subjugators of dissent that "you can no longer suppress the voice of truth" and those critical of the government must be heard.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "telling the truth is patriotism, not treason" and listening to the truth is 'Rajdharma', while crushing the truth is "arrogance". Do not fear, he urged people on Twitter reacting to the top court's decision.

Reacting to the development, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said speaking truth to power cannot be sedition for it is "true nationalism and the true test" of how committed one is to the country and to the people.

"Supreme Court has finally spoken in a historical verdict by staying the sedition law. A clear cut message has gone today to suppressors and subjugators of public opinion, of dissent, of everyone who criticises the autocratic and dictatorial rulers and their policies, that you can no longer suppress the voice of truth, dissent, and those critical of government must be heard and course corrections need to be done," Surjewala said in a statement.

The Left parties have demanded that the Supreme Court scrap the sedition law altogether, alleging it has been misused during the BJP rule.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to put on hold the sedition law and alleged that the BJP was using it to suppress those raising voices against its government. Taking to Twitter, Singh, who is also the party spokesperson, claimed that the sedition law was "misused" against him also in Uttar Pradesh.

The TMC also welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to keep in abeyance the sedition law, contending that the ''draconian law'' should be scrapped. "SC once again played a historic role. It has held that all pending cases, appeals and proceedings with respect to charges of sedition framed under 124A of IPC be kept in abeyance and not to use this provision till further reexamination is over. Kudos," TMC national spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray tweeted.

(With PTI Inputs)