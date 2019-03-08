SC orders court-monitored mediation to resolve Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court's Constitution Bench on Friday referred Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for court-appointed and monitored mediation for a 'permanent solution'.

Justice Khalifullah (Retd) will be the chairman of the court-monitored mediation while the other two members will be Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Shriram Panchu.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had on Wednesday reserved the order after hearing various contesting parties.

Hindu bodies except Nirmohi Akhara have opposed the suggestion of the Supreme Court to refer the issue for mediation, while Muslim bodies have supported it.

The Constitution Bench, also comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer, concluded the hearing by asking stakeholders to give the names of possible mediators.

Hindu bodies like Nirmohi Akhara suggested the names of Justices (retd) Kurian Joseph, AK Patnaik and GS Singhvi as mediators, while the Hindu Mahasabha faction of Swami Chakrapani proposed the names of former CJIs Justices JS Khehar and Dipak Misra, and Justice (retd) AK Patnaik to the bench.

Supreme Court also restrained media from reporting proceedings of mediation in Ayodhya case. It has directed in-camera proceedings of mediation in Ayodhya case.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.