SC orders transfer of Unnao rape survivor's uncle from UP jail to Tihar

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday ordered the transfer of the Unnao rape survivor's uncle from jail in Raebareli, Uttar Pardesh, to Tihar Jail in the national capital. The family of the survivor had on Thursday made an appeal to shift the uncle to Tihar jail.

The survivor's uncle was named in several cases between 1996 to 2002, including those of contempt of court, murder and robbing a train. He was serving a jail sentence since November 21, 2018, after he failed to present himself in the court following different criminal cases against him in the local police stations.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi made the order after the Uttar Pradesh government raised no objection on a plea seeking his transfer to the Tihar Jail. The uncle is serving a ten-year jail term in Uttar Pradesh.

The mother of the Unnao rape survivor also announced her decision of continuing the treatment of her daughter in Lucknow's King George Medical College Hospital, adding that she wouldn't want to take her daughter to Delhi for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the court directed the electronic and print media not to disclose the identity of the victim.

The court has not given any order on the transfer of victims. It asked the treatment be continued in Lucknow, adding that the victims can come to the registry and ask for a transfer, if the need arises. The case will be heard next on Monday.

The condition of the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer continue to remain in a critical but stable condition, informed the hospital.

The lawyer has been taken off the ventilator and is being supplied oxygen by a tracheostomy tube. On the other hand, tracheostomy was performed on the rape survivor but she is still on life support. She had a fever on Thursday night.

The top court had on Thursday asked the CBI to investigate within seven days the case of the accident in which the Unnao rape survivor was seriously injured along with her lawyer while her two aunts were killed. The court also ordered the transfer of all cases related to Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. Probe in the case was transferred to the CBI on Tuesday. Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.