SC permits CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury to visit party colleague Mohd Yusuf Tarigami in J&K

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday permitted Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury to visit party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami in the newly-established Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He will be provided access and security, if required, during the visit.

On August 24, Sitaram Yechury had filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court seeking permission to meet Tarigami.

Appearing on behalf of the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the petition, arguing that only family members should be allowed since the situation is finally normalising. The constitutional bench, led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, however, declined, stating that, “If a citizen wants to go, he has the right to access any part of the country.” “We will permit you to go, to meet your friend. Enquire about their health. Don`t go for anything else,” added the CJI.

Yechuri confirmed the development on Twitter. “The Supreme Court has permitted me to go to Srinagar and see Com Yousuf Tarigami and 'report' back to them on the condition of his health. Once I meet him, return and report to the Court, I will make a more detailed statement,” he tweeted.

The Supreme Court has permitted me to go to Srinagar and see Com Yousuf Tarigami and “report” back to them on the condition of his health. Once I meet him, return and report to the Court, I will make a more detailed statement. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 28, 2019

Yechury was also part of the delegation of Opposition leaders who had gone to Srinagar on Saturday to see the ground situation in the region. However, they were not allowed to step out of Srinagar airport and were sent back an hour after landing in the city. Tarigami is a member of the Central Committee of the CPI(M) and has served as a four-time MLA of the dissolved Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.