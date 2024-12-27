SC Pulls Up Punjab Govt Over Medical Aid For Farmers’ Leader Dallewal On Fast-Unto-Death

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Punjab government and said medical aid has to be given to farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death since November 26. A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia expressed concern over the life and safety of Dallewal and said the impression it is getting that he was not getting medical aid. Take all measures to ensure that farmers' leader was given medical aid, said the bench. "If there is a law and order situation, you have to deal with it with iron hands. Somebody's life is at stake. You need to take it seriously. Medical aid has to be given and the impression is that you are not following it," it said.

The apex court also issued a notice to the Punjab government on a contempt petition against its Chief Secretary of Punjab for non-compliance with the December 20 top court order regarding medical aid to Dallewal and to convince him to go to hospital. It directed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to file a compliance report by Saturday when it would again hear the matter.

Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. During the special hearing today, the bench expressed strong reservations about protesting farmers objecting to and obstructing attempts by the Punjab government to provide medical aid to Dallewal.

The bench said, "We have serious doubts about the farmers who are creating obstacles to provide him aid". The top court has been asking the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal gets proper medical aid during fast unto death.