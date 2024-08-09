New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused a plea seeking postpone of the NEET-PG examination, set for August 11. The request argued that candidates had been assigned cities that were extremely inconvenient for travel.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra stated that it jeopardizes the careers of two lakh students for five individuals.

"How can we postpone such an exam. Mr Sanjay Hegde, nowadays people just come asking to postpone the exam. It's not a perfect world. We are not academic experts," the bench said, PTI reported.

"As a matter of principle, we will not reschedule the exam. There are two lakh students and four lakh parents who will weep over the weekend if we postpone it. We cannot put the careers of so many candidates in jeopardy. We do not know who is behind these petitions," the bench said.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the petitioners, argued that rescheduling the NEET-PG exam is necessary due to the overlap of another exam taking place in the morning and one in the afternoon.

The plea stated that many candidates have been allocated cities that are extremely inconvenient for travel. It said the test cities were allotted on July 31 and the specific centres will be declared on August 8.