Supreme Court refuses to stay amendment in SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the amendment in Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2018, that rules out any provision for anticipatory bail to the person accused of atrocities against SC/STs.

The top court further added that the all petitions against the amendment in the act and review pleas against the March 20 judgement should be heard together.

The pleas have sought the declaration of the new amendments to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as ultra vires.

Parliament on August 9 had passed the bill to overturn the apex court order concerning certain safeguards against arrest under the SC and ST law.

The new amendments had overturned the March 20 order on rampant misuse of the stringent SC/ST Act and held that there shall be no immediate arrest on any complaint filed under the law.

It had also passed a slew of directions and said a public servant can be arrested in cases lodged under the SC/ST Act only after prior approval by the competent authority.