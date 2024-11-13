Maharashtra Election 2024: Around 17 months after split of the Nationalist Congress Party, the Ajit Pawar faction, which got the rights of party's name and symbol from the Election Commission of India, has now received an advice from the Supreme Court against using Sharad Pawar's photo during poll campaign. The top court on Wednesday ordered Ajit Pawar-led NCP of refraining from using senior Pawar's photo or videos.

The apex court asked the Ajit Pawar faction to stand on its feet and not depend on Sharad Pawar’s name for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls. “You try to stand up on your own legs, now that you have ideological difference with Sharad Pawar," said a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, reported Bar and Bench.

The bench also asked why Sharad Pawar's name is repeatedly being used in the online content shared by the NCP. The bench also noted that the voters are smart enough to see through any confusion.

The court’s remark followed senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi's statement that an old video of Sharad Pawar was being circulated by Ajit Pawar's group. He argued that the video could be misinterpreted to suggest there is no rivalry between the two Pawars, potentially helping Ajit Pawar’s faction gain additional votes.

Sharad Pawar’s faction of the NCP approached the Supreme Court, claiming that his nephew’s group had created significant confusion among voters by using the clock symbol without including a disclaimer.

The Maharahstra will vote on November 20 for the 288-assembly seats. This is the first election after the split of two major regional players - Shiv Sena and the NCP.