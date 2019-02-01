हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AK Bassi

SC seeks Centre's response on CBI DSP Bassi's plea challenging transfer

Bassi had moved the apex court challenging his transfer, saying it was vitiated by mala fide and would prejudice the probe against former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana

SC seeks Centre&#039;s response on CBI DSP Bassi&#039;s plea challenging transfer

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from Centre on a plea of CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police A K Bassi challenging his transfer to Port Blair. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna issued a notice to the Centre and sought its response in six weeks.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Bassi said this is the case which raises questions on the governance of the Central Bureau of Investigation. He said this matter will also affect the purity of investigation.
 
On January 21, Bassi had moved the apex court challenging his transfer, saying it was vitiated by mala fide and would prejudice the probe against former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana. He has challenged the transfer order issued on January 11. It is violative of the directions issued by the top court in its judgment on the plea of the former CBI director Alok Kumar Verma, Bassi had said. 

Tags:
AK BassiCBI Deputy Superintendent of PoliceCBI
Next
Story

Underworld don Ravi Pujari arrested in West Africa's Senegal: Reports

Must Watch

Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal unveils Modi govt's Vision 2030