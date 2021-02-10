हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
INS Viraat

SC stays dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat, know why

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the Centre and others seeking their responses on a plea filed by a firm which seeks preservation of the ship from being dismantled and for creating it as a museum. The centaur-class aircraft carrier, INS Viraat, was in service with the Indian Navy for 29 years before being decommissioned in March 2017.

SC stays dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat, know why

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered status quo on the dismantling of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat' which was in service with the Indian Navy for nearly three decades.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde issued notice to the Centre and others seeking their responses on a plea filed by a firm which seeks preservation of the ship from being dismantled and for creating it as a museum.

The centaur-class aircraft carrier, INS Viraat, was in service with the Indian Navy for 29 years before being decommissioned in March 2017.

The Centre had in July 2019 informed the Parliament that its decision to scrap Viraat was taken after due consultation with the Indian Navy. INS Viraat holds the world record, as mentioned in the Guinness Book of records, for being the longest-serving warship of the world. 

The ship which was the centrepiece of the Indian Navy housed the fighters Sea Harriers of INAS 300, popularly called ‘White Tigers’, Anti Submarine aircraft Sea king Mk 42B – also known as ‘Harpoons’ – Sea King Mk 42 C and the SAR helicopter Chetak as an integral flight. 

The indigenous Advanced Light Helicopters ‘Dhruv’ and the Russian twin rotor Kamov-31 has also operated from the ship.

