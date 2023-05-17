topStoriesenglish2609556
NewsIndia
JALLIKATTU

SC To Deliver Verdict On Pleas Against Traditional Bull-Taming Sport 'Jallikattu' On Thursday

The petitions, including one filed by animal rights body PETA, have challenged the state law that allowed the bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 11:40 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

SC To Deliver Verdict On Pleas Against Traditional Bull-Taming Sport 'Jallikattu' On Thursday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday its judgment on a batch of pleas challenging Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra laws allowing the traditional bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’ and bullock cart races.

“Jallikattu”, also known as “Eruthazhuvuthal”, is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph is likely to pronounce its verdict.

As per the cause list published on the Supreme Court’s website, a single judgment will be pronounced by Justice Aniruddha Bose. The petitions, including one filed by animal rights body PETA, have challenged the state law that allowed the bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu.

The apex court had earlier said the petitions against the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017 needed to be decided by a larger bench since they involved substantial questions relating to interpretation of the Constitution.

The bench framed five questions to be adjudicated upon by the larger bench. The top court had said that notwithstanding the cruelty involved in “Jallikattu”, it cannot be termed a blood sport as nobody is using any weapon and the blood may only be an incidental thing. It had said though cruelty may be involved in the sport, people do not take part in the event to kill the animal.

“Because there is death does not mean it is a blood sport. I don’t suggest that people who are going to participate and climb onto the bulls are going there in order to extract blood in that event. People are not going to kill the animal. Blood may be an incidental thing,” the bench, also comprising justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and C T Ravikumar had observed.

The top court had, in its 2014 judgment, said bulls cannot be used as performing animals either for “Jallikattu” events or bullock-cart races, and banned their use for these purposes across the country. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?