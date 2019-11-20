close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
P Chidambaram

SC to hear Chidambaram's bail plea in INX Media money-laundering case today

The Delhi High Court had on November 15 dismissed Chidambaram's bail plea in the case filed by the ED.

SC to hear Chidambaram&#039;s bail plea in INX Media money-laundering case today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear the bail plea of former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media alleged money-laundering case.

Chidambaram had recently approached the apex court challenging the judgement of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench, headed by newly-sworn-in Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, on Monday ordered the listing of the bail plea before an appropriate bench on Wednesday.

Live TV

"List on November 20, before an appropriate bench, subject to the curing of defects," the bench said in its order uploaded late on Monday.

The Delhi High Court had on November 15 dismissed Chidambaram's bail plea in the case filed by the ED, saying prima facie allegations against him were serious and he played an "active and key role" in the offence.

Chidambaram was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22.

Chidambaram, who was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16, is presently in judicial custody till November 27 under the order of a trial court.

The CBI had registered the case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the Union finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money laundering case in this regard in the same year.

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
P ChidambaramINX Media CaseSupreme CourtCBIED
Next
Story

Pakistan doesn't live up to its name, keeps on doing 'na-Pak' acts: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Must Watch

PT2M31S

DNA Analysis of Retirement of CISF’s 7 sniffer dogs