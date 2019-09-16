SC to hear Ghulam Nabi Azad's plea over curbs in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea filed by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad over the abrogation of Article 370 and some other pleas related to this matter on Monday. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will hear Azad's petition along with various petitions including a plea filed by CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury who has challenged the detention of his party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami by authorities in Kashmir.

Talking to ANI, Azad said that he has approached the SC in his personal capacity and on the humanitarian ground because he wanted to know about the well being of his family members and other people of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. "The petition is in my personal capacity, as a resident and as a Member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir. I would like to know the plight of those lakhs of people. It is on a humanitarian basis, nothing to do with politics," he said.

The apex court will also hear a plea filed by Jammu & Kashmir People`s Conference leader Sajjad Lone challenging the abrogation of Article 370 through a presidential order along with the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act of 2019. A plea filed by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party`s (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko to release former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah from detention will also be heard by the top court.

The SC will also hear a habeas corpus plea filed by Jamia Millia Islamia student Mohammad Aleem Syed, who has submitted a report in a sealed cover about the situation in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 when he went to meet his parents at Anantnag.

Earlier, Azad had claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's decision to abrogate Article 370 has affected the region both "politically" and "economically." It may be recalled that Article 370 was abrogated by August 5 and since then Azad had tried to visit Srinagar thrice but was not allowed by the authorities to get out of Srinagar airport. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was also part of a delegation of opposition leaders led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who wanted to visit Jammu and Kashmir to review the `ground reality` few days ago. The delegation was, however, not allowed to step out of Srinagar airport and were sent back to Delhi by local authorities.