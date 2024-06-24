The Supreme Court is set to hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition on Monday challenging the Delhi High Court's interim stay on his release on bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scamccording to the additional causelist published on the Supreme Court's website, a vacation bench consisting of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti will hear the case this afternoon. Previously, Kejriwal's legal team requested an urgent hearing on his petition by the Supreme Court.





On June 21, the Delhi High Court issued an interim judgement staying the release of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo in response to the Enforcement Directorate's petition contesting the trial court's bail order.The Delhi High Court stayed the release of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo on June 21 in an interim ruling based on the Enforcement Directorate's petition contesting the trial court's bail order. A vacation bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja of the High Court ordered that CM Kejriwal's discharge be stayed till the petition was heard in its entirety.Later that day, the Delhi High Court reserved its decision in the petition, stating that it will issue it within two to three days. Following the order's announcement, the ED requested a 48-hour postponement in signing the bail bond from the trial court on Thursday. However, the trial court vehemently denied the ED's