SC to hear urgent plea on Sunday seeking cancellation of Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exam

New Delhi: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice AM Khanwilkar to urgently hear a plea against the Rajasthan government's decision to hold state board exams for Class 10 from June 29. The hearing to the case began at 6.30 pm on Sunday.

The plea filed a parent, states that over 11,86,418 students would be exposed to the virus if they are allowed to appear for the exam.

Petitioner has further stated that most of the papers were over in March and that for two remaining papers exam would be held on June 29 and June 30. Class 10 students will appear for Social Science exams in June 29 and Maths paper on June 30.

Earlier, the board increased the number of exam centres due to the coronavirus outbreak, from 5,680 now it has been increased to 6,201.

On May 29, a division bench of the Rajasthan High Court allowed the state board to conduct the exams stating that all central government safety rules and regulations would be followed.