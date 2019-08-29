close

Chidambaram

SC to pass verdict on Chidambaram's plea in INX money laundering case on September 5

The Supreme Court also extended interim protection from arrest granted to P Chidambaram till next Thursday

SC to pass verdict on Chidambaram&#039;s plea in INX money laundering case on September 5

NEW DELHI: A Supreme Court bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna on Thursday said that it will pronounce the order on plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case on Thursday (September 5). The money laundering case agaunst Chidambaram has been lodged by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The SC also extended interim protection from arrest granted to the senior Congress leader till next Thursday. For his part, Chidambaram offered before the apex court to remain in CBI custody till Monday but the SC preferred not to comment on Chidambaram's offer after solicitor general Tushar Mehta said that only the CBI court can extend the remand of former Union finance minister.

The SC also said that it would hear the petition filed by Chidambaram challenging his remand in CBI custody on Monday.

On Wednesday, the ED had told the SC that it had enough direct evidence to prove that Chidambaram was involved in the INX Media money laundering case.

Presenting ED's arguments, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the central probe agency has “direct evidence to show how money was laundered” and the ED can prove in the court that laundering is still on.

Meanwhile, Chidambaram's family had released a statement on Tuesday, accusing the government of indulging in political vendetta against the senior Congress leader. Chidambaram's family had claimed in the statement that the government's motive was to "demonise and humiliate" him.

It is to be noted that Chidambaram is currently in CBI custody and his custody is set to end on Friday. Sources claimed that the CBI may urge the Rouse Avenue Court, where Chidambaram will be produced by the CBI after the end of his custody, to grant them some more time in order to complete the questioning of former finance minister.

ChidambaramSupreme CourtINX money laundering case
