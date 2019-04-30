SC directs Amrapali Group to submit details of transactions with MS Dhoni

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Amrapali Group to appraise it by Wednesday regarding all its transactions with Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Dhoni had moved the top court, accusing Amrapali Group of cheating. In his plea, Dhoni had informed Supreme Court that he had booked a penthouse in Amrapali Safari in Ranchi but that possession was not given. He had also alleged that Amrapali Group had not cleared the outstanding amount promised to him for being the company's brand ambassador.

The Supreme Court has now directed Amrapali Group to inform it about all transactions it made with Dhoni who is seeking Rs 40 crore for endorsing the company between 2009 and 2006.

Amrapali Group has been facing financial troubles for the last several years with more than 46,000 homebuyers moving the apex court after paying advance amounts but not getting their promised homes.

Previously, CMD Anil Sharma and two directors of Amrapali Group - Shiv Deewani and Ajay Kumar - were sent to police custody and hearing in the case against them is still in progress.

The Supreme Court had already directed that a five star hotel, luxury cars, mall, FMCG company and corporate office that Amrapali Group bought with the money of homebuyers still waiting for homes should be attached and that these should be sold to recover the money owed by the company.