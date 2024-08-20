Advertisement
School Bus, Autorickshaw Get Stuck In Delhi's Waterlogged Minto Bridge Underpass, 3 Children Rescued

A video showing the completely submerged autorickshaw is going viral on social media. The Minto Bridge underpass is notorious for its waterlogging issues during the monsoon season.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Three children were rescued from a school bus trapped in the waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass in northwest Delhi on Tuesday after morning rains, officials reported. An autorickshaw was also stranded in the underpass, they added. Officials stated that there were no injuries in either incident as rescue teams arrived promptly at the scene. The water is currently being pumped out, said an official. More details on the incidents are pending.

In July 2020, a man perished after his mini-truck became stuck in the same underpass. Heavy rains struck Delhi on Tuesday morning, resulting in widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city.

The Ridge observatory recorded 72.4 mm of rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported. The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for Delhi, recorded 28.7 mm of rainfall, while Lodhi Road recorded 25.6 mm, and Ayanagar recorded 2.2 mm.

