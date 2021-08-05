Schools can be reopened if staff is vaccinated, says virologist Gagandeep Kang

New Delhi: Amid several states reopening schools as the threat of possible third COVID-19 wave looms, Dr Gagandeep Kang, Vice-Chair of board for Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, said that she is in favour of resuming physical classes but precautions must be ensured.

The virologist on Thursday (August 5) said schools can be reopened provided all staff is vaccinated. “I'm in favor of starting schools but carefully. All teachers and adults working in schools must be vaccinated. Classrooms must be well-ventilated and children must be encouraged to wear masks. A shift system must be thought about,” Kang told ANI.

Speaking about the prevention of new variants, she said, “As long as we continue to have virus replication, chances for a new variant are very high. To prevent emergence of new variants we've to prevent not just disease but also transmission.”

IIT Kanpur and IIT Hyderabad have predicted the third wave of COVID-19 to hit in mid-August and peak in October. On the third wave, Kang said, "The third wave depends on type variants or strains, and if driven by variant, it becomes very difficult to predict the numbers."

She further said, "I think a lot depends on whether the wave is driven by variants, or driven by strains. If it`s driven by variants then it becomes very difficult to predict what the numbers are likely to be."

On Wednesday (August 4), Centre warned that the second COVID-19 wave in the country was not over yet as around 30,000 new infections are still being reported daily, adding that the rising R-Value in eight states is a cause of concern. Joint Secretary at Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal in a press conference said, "The pandemic is far from over as a surge in cases is being noted globally, and the second wave, as far as India is concerned, is still not over."

Expressing concern about the rising R-value, he added, “Presently, the R number in eight states and UTs — Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshwadweep, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Karnataka, Puducherry and Kerala — is showing an increasing trend and is more than one which is a cause of concern. There is an increase in R value for India has risen from 0.8 to 1.2.”

Live TV