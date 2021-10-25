हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal

Schools, colleges in West Bengal to reopen from November 15

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, after attending an administrative review meeting at Uttar Kanya in Siliguri, asked Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to ensure proper cleaning and sanitisation of educational institutions before they reopen.

Image credit: PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (October 24) said schools and colleges would reopen from November 15, and directed the chief secretary to take necessary measures to facilitate the process.

Banerjee, after attending an administrative review meeting at Uttar Kanya in Siliguri, asked Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to ensure proper cleaning and sanitisation of educational institutions before they reopen.

Schools and colleges in the state have been closed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year.

