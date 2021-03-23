Schools, colleges shut in Telangana from March 24 amid rising COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: The Telangana government on Tuesday (March 23) decided to close all educational institutions from March 24 in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The state government has decided to shut down all government and private educational institutions including schools, colleges and hostels. However, the medical colleges will remain open. Meanwhile, virtual classes will continue as before.

“Corona cases are also coming up in educational institutions in our state. The state government believes that there is a danger due to teaching and non-teaching activities in educational institutions. The governments of the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh etc. have already closed educational institutions,” news agency ANI quoted Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy as saying.

After reviewing the situation, the state government has decided to temporarily close all educational institutions in the state as a precaution from Wednesday (March 24) to prevent the transmission of corona in the state, the Education Minister said. She also said that parents expressed serious concern over the coronavirus cases in schools.

“These closed orders apply to all hostels, gurukul institutes, government and private educational institutions in the state except medical colleges. Online training classes for students will continue as usual. I request all the people of the state to cooperate with the measures taken by the government to curb the corona, wear masks as a responsibility, maintain physical distance and take care of hygiene,” the minister added.

As of March 23, Telangana reported 3,151 total active cases, while the death toll has reached 1,674.

