Schools in Delhi to reopen for classes 10, 12 from January 18: Education Minister Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: The schools in the national capital are going to reopen for classes 10 and 12 from January 18, announced Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday (January 13, 2021).

He said, "In view of CBSE board examinations and practicals in Delhi, permission is being given to open schools for practical, project, counselling etc for 10th and 12th classes from January 18."

He added, "Children can be called only with the consent of parents. Children will not be forced to come."

दिल्ली में CBSE बोर्ड परीक्षाओं व प्रैक्टिकल के मद्देनज़र 10वीं और 12 वीं क्लास के लिए 18 जनवरी से प्रैक्टिकल, प्रोजेक्ट, काउंसिलिंग आदि के लिए स्कूल खोलने की अनुमति दी जा रही है. अभिभावकों की सहमति से ही बच्चों को बुलाया जा सकेगा. बच्चों को आने के लिए बाध्य नहीं किया जाएगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 13, 2021

Notably, the COVID-19 cases across Delhi have seen a declining trend for the past several weeks.

Currently, there are 3,179 active coronavirus cases in the national capital. It has also witnessed 6,17,006 recoveries, while 10,707 have succumbed to the virus.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 12th January 2021#DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/i7UWaCw9OE — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) January 12, 2021

Several other states have also reopened schools with COVID-19 precautionary measures.