Delhi

Schools in Delhi to reopen for classes 10, 12 from January 18: Education Minister Manish Sisodia

File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: The schools in the national capital are going to reopen for classes 10 and 12 from January 18, announced Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday (January 13, 2021).

He said, "In view of CBSE board examinations and practicals in Delhi, permission is being given to open schools for practical, project, counselling etc for 10th and 12th classes from January 18."

He added, "Children can be called only with the consent of parents. Children will not be forced to come."

Notably, the COVID-19 cases across Delhi have seen a declining trend for the past several weeks. 

Currently, there are 3,179 active coronavirus cases in the national capital. It has also witnessed 6,17,006 recoveries, while 10,707 have succumbed to the virus. 

Several other states have also reopened schools with COVID-19 precautionary measures. 

