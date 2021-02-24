Schools in Haryana reopen for Classes 3 to 5, students can opt to continue online

New Delhi: Two days after the state government's order, primary schools in Haryana reopened on Wednesday (February 24) for classes 3 to 5 students.

The Department of School Education, Haryana, on Monday issued an order stating all government and private primary schools should be reopened in the state.

The school timings would be from 10 am to 1:30 pm, the order said.

Students who attend classes are required to submit written consent from their parents allowing them to take offline classes. The students have been asked to bring a certificate from a health centre or doctor certifying they do not have any Covid-like symptoms.

However, those students who wish to continue online classes like before will have the option to do so.

The education department in the letter said that all necessary Covid-19 guidelines such as physical distancing, wearing of masks, and checking of the temperature of students will have to be ensured by the school administration.

Earlier, the schools were reopened for Classes 6 to 8 students from February 1. Before that classes 9 to 12 were started in mid-September but were forced to close in November amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

