Schools not opening for now, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid efforts to curb COVID-19

New Delhi: Amid the efforts to curb COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (October 24, 2020) said that the schools in the national capital won't reopen for now.

The schools in Delhi have been closed since the first COVID-19 induced lockdown in March. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on October 4 had announced that schools and colleges will remain closed for students till October 31.

"Schools are not reopening for now," ANI quoted CM Kejriwal as saying.

Notably, several state governments have already resumed classes following the announcement from the Centre that the States and UTs can reopen schools, colleges and education institutions from October 15.

The Department of School Education and Literacy and the Ministry of Education had also issued guidelines for reopening of schools on October 5.

The Centre had directed states to arrange and implement thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all areas, furniture, equipment, stationery, storage places, water tanks, kitchens, canteen, washrooms, laboratories, libraries, etc. on the school campus and ensure airflow in indoor space.

They also ordered schools to form task teams such as Emergency Care Support/Response Team, General Support Team for all stakeholders, Commodity Support Team, Hygiene Inspection Team, etc.

Earlier in the day, CM Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia interacted with a few NEET and JEE qualifying students from Delhi Govt schools.

CM lauded them for their commendable performance and said that the students who have gotten into IITs and have secured top ranks in NEET-JEE must become a role model for the entire government education system.

Sisodia said that 'Shikshit Rashtra, Samarth Rashtra' is the dream of the Delhi government and said that all passing students must take the responsibility of guiding their juniors about NEET-JEE.

This is to be noted that more than 560 students from schools run by the Delhi government have qualified for the exam, of which, 379 are girls. Besides this, over 440 students from government schools cleared the JEE Mains and 53 also qualified for JEE Advanced.

"Maximum of them have done this without any formal coaching. They are going to be role models for govt school students not only in Delhi but across the country," expressed Sisodia.

CM @ArvindKejriwal, interacted with some of NEET & JEE qualifying students from Delhi Govt Schools.

Maximum of them have done this without any formal coaching. They are going to be role models for govt school students not only in Delhi but across the country. pic.twitter.com/u9T07p4SOg — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Delhi's coronavirus total has increased to 3,52,520, of which, 26,467 are still active. The national capital has also witnessed 6,225 COVID-19 related deaths.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 24th October 2020#DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/mipY3Ylszd — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) October 24, 2020

Live TV