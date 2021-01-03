Schools to reopen for class 10, 12 in these state from January 4, see complete list

NEW DELHI: Several states and cities in India have decided to reopen their schools, colleges and other educational institutions this month. Schools across several cities and states have continued to remain shut for over nine months ever since the government enforced the lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Most of the states are reopening the schools only for higher classes such as students of class 9 to 12 have to appear for the board exams set to take place in the first half of 2021.

Bihar: The government of Bihar has announced that the schools in the states will reopen from January 4 for students of classes 9 to 12. Apart from schools, the Nitish Kumar-led government is also reopening coaching centres, degree colleges, medical colleges, and engineering colleges across the state.

Agartala: The Tripura government has decided to reopen upper primary to college classes and reopen hostels from January 4.

Odisha: The Odisha government has announced that schools will reopen for students of standards 10 and 12 from January 8 and will follow the detailed standard operating procedures to be strictly implemented by the authorities. However, hostels will not reopen now and the school buses will not be available for the students. Parents can make their own arrangements to take their wards to schoo

Kerala: Classroom studies for classes 10 and 12 resumed on the first day of the new year in the southern state. The Central University of Kerala (CUK) will resume regular classes on January 4.

Tripura: Tripura government has decided to reopen schools and colleges from January 4.

Kolkata: Jadavpur University has decided to keep all schools, libraries, sections, offices and departments open from January 4.

Thiruvananthapuram: With the government giving the green signal to reopen colleges in the state, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University here has decided to reopen its colleges on January 4.

Karnataka: Regular classes began in Karnataka for class 10 and second-year pre-university (PU) Class 12 students, who will be taking board exams, students from grades 6-9 came to campuses for the Vidyagama programme, which enables continued schooling.

Puducherry: Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal region will resume their regular academics activities from January 4 with all the COVID-19 protocols in place. The government instructed the heads of all government or private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to combat COVID-19. Colleges have already re-opened from mid-December for the research scholars, final year postgraduate, and undergraduate students.

Jalandhar: The Language Department has decided to start Urdu classes from January 4. An official informed that the department holds Urdu classes for free and it would be a six-month course. He said the classes would be held from 5: 15 pm to 6: 15 pm during the six-month period.

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has finally agreed to allow schools in the city to reopen and conduct physical classes for students from class 9-12 from January 4.

Ajmer: The Rajasthan Private Education Mahasangh has asked the state government to open schools from January 4.

Nashik: The civic body has decided to allow the reopening of schools across Nashik city on January 4 for students of classes 9-12.

Pune: The administration of Pune will be reopening the schools in the city from January 4, as per the Pune Municipal Corporation. The schools will only be reopened for students of classes 9 to 12 in the first phase with several Covid-19 safety guidelines.