Unlock 5: Schools to reopen in Uttar Pradesh and these two states from today; check guidelines

NEW DELHI: Schools in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim will be reopening from the day after remaining shut for nearly 7 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, only those schools which are outside containment zones are allowed to reopen from October 19 for students of class 9th to 12th.

The Schools in these three states will open following strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol including limiting attendance in the classes to 50 per cent per day for the sake of social distancing.

The schools which will resume classes from today will have to strictly comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the Union ministries of education and health, as well as the protocols set by the state.

Uttar Pradesh:

As per the state government's order, schools in Uttar Pradesh will reopen partially only for students of class 9 to 12. the students will be allowed to go to school with parental consent.

Classes will be held in shifts and all necessary protocols including social distancing and proper sanitisation of premises will have to be followed by schools.

50 per cent of the students should be called in every class on one day and the remaining 50 per cent the next day. However, no student would be forced to come to school.

Punjab:

Similar to Uttar pradesh, Punjab will also resume classes for students of Classes 9 to 12. Only those schools in the areas outside containment zones in the state will open from today (October 19). Schools will open for three hours a day and only students of Classes 9 to 12 will be allowed entry to take physical classes.

However, the online learning classes shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and attendance of all students will not be mandatory. Students will be able to attend the physical classes only with the written consent of parents.

Parents will be required to ensure that their ward wear a face mask in the school. In addition, they also need to make their children aware about not to exchange the masks with others.

If the strength of the students is large in the school and social distancing norms are not maintainable, in that case, the school head or management may take a decision on whether to hold the classes in two shifts or call the students at alternate days, at their own level.

Sikkim:

Schools will open in Sikkim today in a graded manner. The winter holidays will be done away with completely this year, and classes will be held six days a week, with Saturday being a half day. All notified government holidays, however, will be in place.

The current academic session will conclude by February 13, 2021, and the next will commence two days after, on February 15.

A calendar has been prepared by the state education department, going by which the institutes will have to make certain arrangements before reopening -- such as compiling contact details of all parents and ensuring proper hygiene on the campus.

According to the calendar, students of classes 11 and 12 will be able to attend schools on a voluntary basis from October 19, but each of them will have to carry a written permission from parents or guardian.

Similary, classes 6-8 will resume on November 2, and classes 3, 4 and 5 on November 23, all on a voluntary basis, and subject to the COVID-19 situation prevailing at that time.