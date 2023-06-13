Schools To Reopen Soon; Will States Extend Summer Vacations Amid Heatwave?

New Delhi: As we step in the mid of the June, summer vacations for schools are nearing the end in several states however it is very likely that may regions may extend the holidays owing to the prevailing heatwave comditions.

Tamil Nadu has reopened the schools after the 44 days of summer vacations on June 12 while schools in Patna and Jharkhand extended summer holidays amid heatwave comditions. Parents in Andhra Pradesh are also urging the government to extend the sumner holidays for the students as hot and humid comditions continue in the state.

Schools To Repopen In Uttar Pradesh

School in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to reopen on June 20 after 40 days of summer break that began on May 21. The chances of UP announcing extension of summer break is slim as the state is likely to get respite from the heat wave soon.

Summer Vacation In West bengal, Odisha

Schools in Bengal will also repoen on June 15 after the summer vacations were preponed to may 2 from May 24 owing to the sevre heatwave conditions while the neighbouring state Odisha is all set to reopen schools on June 18.

Maharashtra Schools Summer Vacation

Mahrashtra will reopen schools on June 15 and no announcement of exdending the summer holidays has been made yet by the government. However the Jharkhand government has extended the summer holidays till June 14 amid the prevailing heatwave conditions. Schools in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to reopen on June 15.