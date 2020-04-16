Scientists at Gujarat's government lab decode whole genome sequence of coronavirus COVID-19

In a major breakthrough, scientists at Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) have succeeded in sequencing the whole genome of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Gujarat's Chief Minister Office praised the scientists at GBRC for becoming the first state government laboratory in the country to achieve this feat. The whole genome sequence will play an important role in tracking origin, drug targets, vaccine and association with virulence.

"Gujarat is proud of scientists at Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC), the only State Govt laboratory in India that has reported COVID19 whole genome sequence which will be helpful in tracking origin, drug targets, vaccine & association with virulence," tweeted CMO Gujarat.

Gujarat is proud of scientists at Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC), the only State Govt laboratory in India that has reported COVID19 whole genome sequence which will be helpful in tracking origin, drug targets, vaccine & association with virulence.#IndiaFightsCorona — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) April 15, 2020

Whole-genome sequencing is used to determine the complete DNA sequence of the genome of a particular organism. The approach for sequencing the coronavirus genome involves obtaining samples from patients that have tested positive for the deadly virus and sending these samples to a sequencing centre.

It is to be noted that Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) researchers have succeeded in detecting coronaviruses among two species of bats in India, sending a message that active surveillance of bats is required to identify the emerging strains of the viruses that can cause an epidemic in future.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India jumped to 12,380 on Thursday with the death toll touching 414, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The novel coronavirus originated from Chinese city of Wuhan in November 2019 and has killed over 1,20,000 people globally, including more than 25,000 in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University.