SCO 2022

SCO 2022: We are focussing on people-centric development model, supporting innovation in every sector: PM Narendra Modi

SCO 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India’s economy is expected to grow at the rate of 7.5% this year. I'm glad that ours is one of the fastest growing economies among the largest economies of the world."

Edited By:  Arun Kumar Chaubey|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 02:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world is overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic
  • He said several disruptions occurred in the global supply chain due to the Covid-19 and Ukraine crisis
  • "We are supporting innovation in every sector. Today there are more than 70,000 start-ups and over 100 unicorns in our country," PM Modi said

Samarkand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world is overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic and cited that several disruptions occurred in the global supply chain due to the Covid-19 and Ukraine crisis. He said, "We are focussing on people-centric development model. We are supporting innovation in every sector. Today there are more than 70,000 start-ups and over 100 unicorns in our country," adding "We want to transform India into a manufacturing hub." while addressing the SCO Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand on Friday.

The Prime Minister said that "India’s economy is expected to grow at the rate of 7.5% this year. I'm glad that ours is one of the fastest growing economies among the largest economies of the world."

"In April 2022, WHO inaugurated its Global Centre for Traditional Medicines in Gujarat. This was the first and only global center by WHO for traditional treatment. India will take an initiative for a new SCO working group on traditional medicines," PM Modi at the SCO Summit.

Prior to his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) deliberated on the regional security situation and ways to enhance trade and connectivity at the annual summit of the grouping.

It is for the first time Modi and Xi came face-to-face at the summit in this historic Uzbek city since the start of the border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh around 28 months back. The summit is also being attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and leaders of several central Asian countries.

Ahead of the deliberations at the restricted format of the summit, leaders of the permanent members of the grouping posed for a group photo at Samarkand's Congress Centre. At the venue of the summit, Modi was warmly greeted by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. "President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan welcomed PM@narendramodi to the Congress Centre in Samarkand for the 22nd SCO Summit. India has been working closely with Uzbekistan towards the success of their Chairship," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

In another tweet, Bagchi said, "PM @narendramodi joins the leaders of SCO Member States for discussions on topical, regional and international issues, including regional peace and security, trade and connectivity, culture and tourism."

(With ANI/PTI Inputs)

