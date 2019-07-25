Scooty driver crushed to death due to car driver's recklessness in Uttar Pradesh

Prayagraj: In a horrifying incident captured on CCTV camera, a 16-year-old youth died due to a car driver's carelessness in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on July 22.

In the video which went viral on social media, it can be be seen that a driver in a white-coloured car halted his car illegally behind another parked car on the side of a road near the three-point intersection in Naini Thana Area. The driver then suddenly opened the right side door of his car, which collided into the victim, Rahul, who was returning home from a nearby cotton mill.

On colliding with the car door, Rahul lost the balance of his scooty and fell on the road. At the same moment, a passing private bus ran over Rahul, crushing him to death on the spot.

After that, Rahul's body was surrounded by passersby. However, the driver of the car fled the spot of the accident. The entire incident was captured in a live CCTV camera installed of the road.

