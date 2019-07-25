close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Scooty driver crushed to death due to car driver's recklessness in Uttar Pradesh

In a horrifying incident captured on CCTV camera, a 16-year-old youth died due to a car driver's carelessness in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on July 22.

Scooty driver crushed to death due to car driver&#039;s recklessness in Uttar Pradesh
Screengrab (Image Courtesy: Instagram/Zee News)

Prayagraj: In a horrifying incident captured on CCTV camera, a 16-year-old youth died due to a car driver's carelessness in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on July 22.

In the video which went viral on social media, it can be be seen that a driver in a white-coloured car halted his car illegally behind another parked car on the side of a road near the three-point intersection in Naini Thana Area. The driver then suddenly opened the right side door of his car, which collided into the victim, Rahul, who was returning home from a nearby cotton mill.

On colliding with the car door, Rahul lost the balance of his scooty and fell on the road. At the same moment, a passing private bus ran over Rahul, crushing him to death on the spot.

After that, Rahul's body was surrounded by passersby. However, the driver of the car fled the spot of the accident. The entire incident was captured in a live CCTV camera installed of the road.

On Wednesday, an Army man, riding his bike, died after being hit from behind by a four-wheeler in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshPrayagrajCCTVRoad accident
Next
Story

Karnataka Speaker disqualifies Independent MLA R Shankar, two Congress rebels

Must Watch

PT3M33S

Deshhit: Know top 20 desh hit news of today