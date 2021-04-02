SDMC launches six new online applications, makes it easier for Delhi residents to file property-tax

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday (April 1) launched six new online applications related to fields such as property-tax filing and registration of birth and death of residents for ensuring hassle-free services to the residents.

The step to introduce these new applications comes under the Digital India initiative of the Central government.

Being a nodal agency, SDMC has developed a website for citizens and employees which provides full information related to the civic agencies, their services, works and other necessary information.

“The SDMC started six new online applications for all three corporations on Thursday to ensure a hassle-free delivery of services related to property-tax filing, registration of birth and death of residents, general trade, health trade licences, factory trade licences and mobile attendance,” it said in a statement.

“These applications are useful and effective and maintain transparency,” SDMC added.

