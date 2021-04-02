हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
South Delhi Municipal Corporation

SDMC launches six new online applications, makes it easier for Delhi residents to file property-tax

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday (April 1) launched six new online applications related to fields such as property-tax filing and registration of birth and death of residents for ensuring hassle-free services to the residents.

The step to introduce these new applications comes under the Digital India initiative of the Central government. 

Being a nodal agency, SDMC has developed a website for citizens and employees which provides full information related to the civic agencies, their services, works and other necessary information.

ALSO READ: Delhi schools closed till further notice as COVID-19 spreads again, physical classes allowed for Class 9-12 only

“The SDMC started six new online applications for all three corporations on Thursday to ensure a hassle-free delivery of services related to property-tax filing, registration of birth and death of residents, general trade, health trade licences, factory trade licences and mobile attendance,” it said in a statement.

“These applications are useful and effective and maintain transparency,” SDMC added.

