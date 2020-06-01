Sealing Delhi borders is a regressive step, says Confederation of All India Traders

New Delhi: Expressing disappointment on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's decision to seal Delhi border for one week, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that the decision is very unfortunate. The traders association stressed that on one side the shops and factories are opening whereas on the other side the borders have been sealed which is now a matter of concern.

The CAIT further said that large number of traders and their employees resides in nearby towns of UP like Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad, Gurgaon, Bahadurgarh in Haryana therefore not opening the border would make it difficult for them to travel for work. Not only this but many residents of Delhi also have their business in the NCR region, said the association.

The border sealing decision of the Delhi government will create a major roadblock in the smooth movement of people and will adversely affect trade and commerce activities in Delhi and neighbouring states, stressed CAIT, adding that the decision will have major impact on trade and commerce activities in all these states..

Calling it a non-visionary decision, CAIT said that though we appreciate concerns of the Government for combating the threat of coronavirus but it will be advisable if Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal should talk to CMs of both states (Haryana and Uttar Pradesh) should take a decision mutually.

They said, proper and effective measures should be installed on the Delhi border on either side to provide smooth movement of people and the border should be opened immediately.

It is to be noted that, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that he borders of Delhi will continue to remain sealed for a week while all shops and factories have been allowed to function in the national capita