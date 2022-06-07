SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Tuesday (June 7, 2022) released its HSLC or Class 10th final exam results 2022. The HSLC Result 2022 was declared on SEBA's official websites at 10 a.m. Students can download their mark sheets from the board websites using their roll numbers now.

Around 4.19 lakh students had taken the Matriculation examination in Assam this year.

SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2022: How to check Class 10th results?

Go to the Assam Board's official website, sebaonline.info.

Click the 'SEBA results 2022' tab in the header section.

Then, select the Assam HSLC result 2022 link.

Fill in the blanks with your roll number and captcha code.

Now press the submit button. On the screens, the Assam Board 10th result 2022 will be displayed.

Check all of the information in the SEBA online result 2022 carefully and save it for future reference.

SEBA Class 10th results declared: Check on these websites

SEBA Class 10th results can be checked on the following websites -- https://sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, or results.sebaonline.org

Along with the HSLC results, the Assam High Madrassa Examination (AHM) 2022 results have also been announced.

As per reports, a total of 11,245 students are awaiting the AHM 2022 result. Along with the Assam HSLC and AHM results, the SEBA will publish a list of the top ten successful candidates in both exams.