INS Arighaat: The second Arihant-Class submarine ‘INS Arighaat’ was commissioned into the Indian Navy today at Visakhapatnam in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. In his address, the Defence Minister exuded confidence that ‘Arighaat’ will further strengthen India’s nuclear triad, enhance nuclear deterrence, help in establishing strategic balance & peace in the region, and play a decisive role in the security of the country. He described it as an achievement for the nation and a testament to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi-led Government’s unwavering resolve to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence.

Rajnath Singh lauded the Indian Navy, DRDO & the industry for their hard work and synergy in achieving this capability. He termed this self-reliance as the foundation of self power. He appreciated the fact that the country’s industrial sector, especially MSMEs, have received a huge boost through this project, and more employment opportunities have been created.

Recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Defence Minister said, “Today, India is surging ahead to become a developed country. It is essential for us to develop rapidly in every field, including defence, especially in today's geopolitical scenario. Along with economic prosperity, we need a strong military. Our government is working on mission mode to ensure that our soldiers possess top-quality weapons and platforms made on Indian soil” .

The construction of INS Arighaat involved the use of advanced design and manufacturing technology, detailed research & development, utilisation of special materials, complex engineering and highly skilled workmanship. It has the distinction of having the indigenous systems and equipment which were conceptualised, designed, manufactured & integrated by the Indian scientists, industry and Naval personnel.

The technological advancements undertaken indigenously on this submarine make it significantly more advanced than its predecessor Arihant. The presence of both INS Arihant and INS Arighaat will enhance India’s capability to deter potential adversaries and safeguard its national interests.