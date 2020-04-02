Second coronavirus COVID-19 case in Mumbai's Dharavi as 54-year-old sanitation worker tests positive

Just a day after a 46-year-old Dharavi resident died due to coronavirus COVID-19, a sweeper from the locality tested positive for the deadly virus on Thursday (April 2), increasing concerns of a rapid spread in one of Asia's largest slum in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The 52-year-old man found positive on Thursday is a BMC sanitization worker and he resides in the Worli area but was posted at Dharavi for cleaning. According to BMC, the man would go to work near the Mahim Fatak road in Dharavi.

After the man developed symptoms he was advised by BMC officials to get treatment. It is learnt that his condition is now stable and his family members and 23 colleagues have been advised to quarantine.

It is to be noted that a 46-year-old Dharavi resident died on Wednesday forcing the authorities to seal the housing society. The deceased was living in a building constructed under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) The man had no travel history and eight members of his family have been kept in isolation.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 1,965 on Thursday (April 2, 2020) while the death toll due to the deadly virus has touched 50, according to the latest figures provided by the Union Health Ministry.

As of now, the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,764, of which 150 people were either cured or discharged and one migrated to another country, it said. As per the Health Ministry's updated data, nine fresh deaths were reported - four from Maharashtra, three from Madhya Pradesh and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Punjab.

Thus, Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (13) in the country so far, followed by Gujarat (6), Madhya Pradesh (6), Punjab (4), Karnataka (3), Telengana (3), West Bengal (3), Delhi (2), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Kerala (2).

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported one death each.