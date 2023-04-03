Second Meeting Of G20 Employment Working Group to Begin In Guwahati Today

New Delhi: The Second Employment Working Group (EWG) Meeting under India's G20 Presidency will be held in Guwahati, Assam, from April 3 to 5. Almost 72 participants from 19 G20 member countries, 7 guest countries, and 5 international organizations will attend the three-day event. The EWG's mandate is to address priority labor, employment, and social issues to achieve robust, sustainable, balanced, and job-rich growth for everybody.

Under the Indian presidency of the G20, the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) is the coordinating ministry for the Employment Working Group. The second meeting of the G20 EWG is an important step towards reaching an agreement on the outcomes of the three primary priority topics for EWG 2023 under the Indian Presidency.

“Namaskar, #Guwahati! With its ancient temples, lush green hills, and scenic waterways, the 'Gateway to the Northeast' is ready to welcome #G20 delegates at the 2nd #EWG Meeting! April 3 - April 5,” as per quoted by G20's official twitter handle. Ministry of Labour shared some glimpses of the G20 Meeting at the airport.

The three topics include Tackling Global Skills Gap, Gig and Platform Economy, and Social Protection, as well as Sustainable Social Protection Funding. The first day of the meeting will include sessions focused on various key topics, such as the Education Working Group, the Digital Economy Working Group, the Finance Track, the G20 Entrepreneurship Research Centre, and the L20 and B20 Chairs.

The 2nd EWG will discuss the Ministerial Communique and the result documents to reach a consensus. The statement is critical in setting the global economy's future path through its ultimate adoption in the G20 nations. The three-day G20 EWG conference will also include programs highlighting Assam's cultural heritage.