Section 144 Imposed In Assam's Dima Hasao Day After Tripartite Peace Accord

Dima Hasao: After the signing of the historic tripartite pact between the Centre, Assam government and insurgent group Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA)/Dimasa People`s Supreme Council (DPSC), the district administration imposed section 144 of the CrPC in the Dima Hasao district. Earlier in the day, in a significant milestone towards making the Northeast insurgency-free by 2024, a tripartite Memorandum of Settlement was signed between the Union government, Assam government and representatives of Dimasa National Liberation Army/Dimasa Peoples` Supreme Council (DNLA/DPSC) in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

As part of this agreement, over 168 cadres of DNLA joined the mainstream by laying down their arms. The pact proposes to end the insurgency in the Dima Hasao district of Assam. Further, as part of the agreement, Dimasa Welfare Council will be set up by the Government of Assam to protect, preserve and promote a social, cultural, and linguistic identity to meet political, economic and educational aspirations and will ensure speedy and focused development of the Dimasa people residing outside the jurisdiction of the Autonomous Council.

Along with this, the agreement also provides for the appointment of a Commission under Paragraph 14 of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution to examine the demand for inclusion of additional villages contiguous to the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) with the Council. The agreement also provides for necessary measures to be taken by the Centre and the Assam government to rehabilitate the surrendered armed cadres of DNLA. To this effect, a Special Development package of Rs 500 crore each, will also be provided by the two governments over a period of five years, for the all-round development of NCHAC as well as Dimasa people residing in other parts of the State.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and senior officers from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Assam government were present on the occasion. Soon after the pact was signed, Amit Shah said, "This agreement marks another significant milestone towards making the Northeast insurgency-free by 2024 and fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s vision of a peaceful and prosperous Northeast."

He said this agreement will put a complete end to insurgency in the Northeast state, as there would be no armed groups left in Assam.Shah added, "PM Modi has put forward the vision of a terror-free, violence-free and developed Northeast before the country and the Ministry of Home Affairs is making forward strides in this direction."

"Under the agreement, the representatives of DNLA have agreed to abjure violence, surrender all arms and ammunition, disband their armed organisation, vacate all camps occupied by DNLA cadres and join the peaceful democratic process as established by the law," he said.