Shivamogga: The Karnataka Police on Monday imposed Section 144 in parts of the Shivamogga district after a row between two groups over installing banners of Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar and 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan at Amir Ahmad Circle. The clash between two groups has led to a tense situation in the area, forcing authorities to clamp prohibitory orders in the city.

As part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, one group tried to tie Savarkar's flex to the high mast light pole at the circle, to which the other group objected and wanted to install Tipu Sultan's flex there. Allegedly there was an attempt by some to replace or damage the flex, police sources said, adding that this led to a tense situation in the area, as a large number of people from both sides had gathered there.

Police had to resort to a mild lathi charge to bring the situation under control and disperse the crowd. Officials have installed the national tricolour at the place where both groups wanted to install the flex. The BJP and other Hindu groups staged a protest demanding that they be allowed to install Savarkar's flex and action against the other group for insulting their icon.

Section 144 imposed for three days

Authorities have deployed additional forces in the area and have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the entire city. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said police have taken all measures to maintain peace. "The incident should not have happened. I have ordered strict action against miscreants and those trying to disturb the peace," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

"Section 144 of the CrPC imposed for next three days after a group of Tipu Sultan followers tried to remove banners of VD Savarkar to install Tipu Sultan`s banners in the Ameer Ahmad circle of the city," the police said.