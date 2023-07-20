Section 144 Imposed In Noida, Here's What's Allowed And What's Banned

New Delhi: Noida Police in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and ordered that no unpermitted religious activity, such as namaz, puja or processions, would be carried out at public places and roads across Noida and Greater Noida. In unavoidable situations, permission for holding such activities would have to be taken from the commissioner of police or the additional commissioner of police or the deputy commissioners of police concerned of the three zones of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Section 144 imposed in Noida in view of Muharram, Asian Junior & Youth Championship

According to an official order issued by Additional DCP (law and order) Hirdesh Katheriya, the restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC will remain in place for 15 days till August 3.

The restrictions in Noida have been placed in view of the Muharram, the Asian Junior & Youth Championship 2023, which will have participants from foreign countries, a farmers' protest, and competitive examinations in the district during the period.

Section 144 in Noida: Here's what's allowed and what's banned

Nobody can form an assembly or carry out a procession or be a part of an assembly having more than five people in any public place, without prior permission from the CP, Additional CP or the DCPs concerned.



Flying drones above or within a one-km radius of government offices will remain completely banned. Using such unmanned aerial vehicles for photography or video-recording at other locations will also require police permission.



At public places and roads, namaz or puja or processions or any other religious activity will remain totally prohibited. In unavoidable situations, permission for holding such activities would have to be taken from the commissioner of police or the additional commissioner of police or the deputy commissioners of police concerned of the three zones of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district.



Religious activities would not be held at any controversial place where there has not been a tradition of offering prayers and no one should encourage others to do so.



To prevent hurting the sentiments of any community, no one is allowed to take pigs, dogs, or any stray animals near religious places or on routes of permitted processions during religious gatherings.

Section 144 in Noida: Here's Noida Police's order